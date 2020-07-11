মোনালি ঠাকুরের বাগদানের ভিডিও প্রকাশ্যে

View this post on Instagram

More than 3 years back.. these two crazy people @maaaik_richter n myself, got married in the most unconventional way with lots of drama and just love.. nothing was pretentious about this day.. it was just a very real and simple celebration of us.. which makes me feel very grateful.. both of us wearing oversized clothes, bought at the last moment in Bandra, looking like school kids going for a play or something.. specially me (salwaar suit and sneakers as I forgot to buy the right footwear coz there was no time left).. Sooo since we didn't do any wedding ceremony yet, since last 3 years, 2 months.. am sharing this moment from the day Maik n I got married..🥰❤️ there was drama on that day as Maik got deported and then brought back but there was no drama in our happiness and love!.. And for few miserable creatures out their in social media, with no balls.. hiding behind the anonymity and calling me names.. just to let you know calling me a gold digger only accentuates yourselves as massive failures.. I married this man because he could celebrate my success, my strength and my independence.. it must be difficult for you losers to accept it but guess what! The "gold digger" earns more than the successful business man.. sorry to disappoint you all.. no drama in there..🖕🏼…